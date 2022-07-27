Newspaper icon
Palisade Real Assets in UK acquisition

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JUL 2022   12:15PM

Palisade Real Assets has acquired UK-based renewable energy asset management and development company Eco2 Management Services Limited (EMSL).

The acquisition is expected to underpin a dedicated Bioenergy Platform focused on anaerobic digestion assets and adjacent infrastructure, as well as accelerating Palisade's energy transition investment ambitions in the UK and Europe.

EMSL has a team of over 50 people and has been in business more than 20 years, developing and managing renewable assets.

"Embedding the asset management and development capability of the EMSL team into the Palisade Real Assets investment team will help drive high quality deal flow, enable operational value creation on complex assets that have multiple value propositions and ultimately deliver better investment returns for our investors," Palisade chief executive Stephen Burns said.

"We see the decarbonisation of the waste, heat, and transport sectors as key challenges for governments globally in achieving net zero emissions targets."

He said the platform's investments in anaerobic digestion will be a valuable part of the decarbonisation toolkit for these sectors.

"We have identified a significant pipeline of investment opportunities across the anaerobic digestion value chain, with the first major transaction for the Bioenergy

Platform expected to be completed in the coming weeks," he said.

The Bioenergy Platform will own and operate anaerobic digestion assets that capture and convert energy from organic waste into efficient heat, electricity and transport

solutions. It will also aggregate bioenergy infrastructure assets to build a bioenergy enterprise.

Under the acquisition, EMSL chief executive Darren Williams will join the Palisade Real Assets team.

"EMSL provides best-in-class asset management services to clients to ensure that their assets perform better and increase in value as a result of our active

involvement," he said.

"Combined, the team will bring extensive real asset investment and operating experience across geographies and technologies to investors in the Bioenergy

Platform."

Read more: Palisade Real AssetsBioenergy PlatformEco2 Management Services LimitedDarren WilliamsStephen Burns
