Outdated super rule costs teens $10k at retirement

New modelling from the Super Members Council (SMC) finds most teenagers will miss out on an additional $10,000 at retirement simply because they're not entitled to superannuation contributions.

The lobby group's Guaranteeing a Super Start to Work report reveals that about 505,000 teenage workers are denied Superannuation Guarantee contributions, which equates to about $368 million in total super contributions a year.

Under current legislation, workers under the age of 18 are denied compulsory Superannuation Guarantee payments unless they work more than 30 hours a week.

They are missing out on an average of $730 each in super contributions; a typical teenager who works for at least two years would benefit from almost $2200 in their super by the time they are 18 years old - meaning they will have $10,000 more (in today's money) by the time they retire.

Although some employers voluntarily pay SG contributions to young workers, SMC said the "discriminatory rule" is complex for businesses to track and ensure legal compliance.

"Every Australian worker, at every age, deserves the right to set themselves on the path to a dignified retirement," SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said.

"Australians strongly support universal super - and know it's a workplace right. Super should be for everyone, paid from the first hour of your first job, and fixing this outdated exclusion is overdue.

"As every smart investor knows, thanks to the magic of compound returns, a dollar invested early in life in super has the most power to grow our retirement savings exponentially over our lives."

SMC research shows the majority (85%) of Australians believe anyone that does paid work deserves super contributions.

Backing the calls for the exclusion rule to be quashed, Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said: "Ninety-three percent of workers under the age of 18 work less than 30 hours a week and are not eligible for compulsory super contributions."

"It's essential that all young workers can have a fair start with super and can receive the benefit of compounding returns from day one of their working life.

"A consistent approach to paying super on every dollar will help drive better engagement from a young age, which in turn supports better future outcomes."

Schubert said the removal of the 30-hour threshold will make a fairer and more inclusive super system.

It would also be beneficial to employers in simplifying administration work such as the need to track hours (in relation to the threshold) and lessens risks of underpayment, she added.

"It will help young Australians to have a consistent and positive experience of Australia's super system from the start of their working lives," she said.

"This is a modest investment for our children's future - adding just 0.03% to total employee costs.

"SMC supports a phased transition and looks forward to working with employer groups to bring about this key reform in a way that enables a smooth implementation for business."

Doyle said it is important to process a thorough consultation to minimise the impact on certain businesses.

"While this change will make super fairer and financially benefit countless young workers, it is also likely to have an impact on employers, particularly small and medium businesses, who employ part-time or casual workers," Doyle said.

"A thorough consultation process to consider this impact is essential, as is working with employers on implementing this change."