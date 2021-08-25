Older Australians overlooking age care costs

Only 14% of older Australians have prepared for their aged care costs, according to a joint survey from Challenger and National Seniors Australia.

The research received more than 5000 responses from Australians 50 years old and above.

It found respondents that were older, more educated or wealthier had better planning for their age care costs.

Further, those respondents who had a relative in aged care or some other exposure to it were more likely to prepare for their own age care. In this cohort 75% were planning for the event.

Overall, about 38% had thought about the subject, while only 14% had prepared for the costs.

National Seniors chief executive and director of research professor John McCallum said the figures are alarmingly low.

"It is critical that aged care costs are built into later life financial planning. People are hesitating because of the negative media around nursing homes or simply denying the fact that they will need care and will have to pay for at least some of it," McCallum said.

The research suggests that Australians need better information and greater simplicity in the financial requirements to help with planning.

Challenger head of retirement income research Aaron Minney said: "Like other aspects of retirement planning, people find it hard and often confronting when forced to consider the fragility of old age, leading many to be caught off guard by unplanned aged care costs."

"Making a plan ahead of time can help ensure out of pocket costs are covered and provide confidence that you'll be well looked after as you age."