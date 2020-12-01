NZ Super, Ontario Teachers' acquire healthcare provider

The sovereign wealth fund and Canadian pension fund have acquired New Zealand's largest provider of pathology services.

NZ Super Fund and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan have acquired a 50% stake each in Asia Pacific Healthcare Group (APHG).

The transaction is valued at $550 million and was sold by Australian healthcare provider Healthscope and adds to NZ Super Fund's NZD$7.2 billion portfolio of domestic investments

APHG has been conducting a third of all COVID-19 tests in New Zealand and provides pathology services to 13 district health boards with over 150 collection centres.

NZ Super Fund chief investment officer Stephen Gilmore said the fund looks forward to supporting APHG in delivering essential health services to New Zealanders.

"As Crown-owned, long-term investors, the fund, together with Ontario Teachers', will look to provide the expertise, patient capital and governance needed to drive innovation and add long-term value to the business," Gilmore said.

The $207 billion Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan bought its stake through its Private Capital arm which already has investments in diagnostics, healthcare services, medical devices and biopharma. Current and previous investments include Synlab Group, Heartland Dental, PetVet Care Centers, INC Research and Amica Senior Lifestyles.

Ontario Teachers' regional managing director for Asia Pacific Ben Chan said the fund looks forward to bringing its experience to help APGH grow.

"This acquisition deepens our investment relationship with NZ Super and builds on our global track record of investing in leading healthcare businesses," he said.