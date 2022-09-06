Not enough being done to fix super gap: AIST

In opening the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Conference of Major Super Funds, chief executive Eva Scheerlinck lamented the glacial pace of change for women when it comes to superannuation.

Touching on why closing the gender super gap is a top priority for AIST this year, Scheerlinck said she is getting sick of talking about all that is not being done.

"We all know, all too well that women have significantly less super than men in retirement, because they earn less and take more time out of the workforce caring for children and other relatives," she said.

"This is not new. We know of the problem; we know all too well the reasons. And yet not enough is done to fix it.

"Low pay, low super. Time out of the workforce, no super."

She acknowledged that finding a solution doesn't sit solely with the superannuation sector but did say that more could be done by the financial services industry to help even the playing field, noting the 27.5% gender pay gap in the industry.

"... as an industry we can lead by example and use our influence to address this egregious inequity. The dial has not shifted very much in the 12 years I have worked in the super - surely no one in this room is comfortable accepting that," she said.

Continuing to push for superannuation to be paid on Commonwealth Parental Leave payments will also help, she added.

"If we apply the collective intellect of the sector, business, civil society and government to the problems in our experience and expectations of work, caring for others and retirement, we will be able to fix the structural problems," she said.

"Women need to be afforded equal opportunities, equal pay. We also need to recognise that no one any longer has just a single job for life, and many do not work full-time, uninterrupted their whole career. Caring responsibilities need to be shared more equally, and where someone takes time out of the paid workforce to care for others, their shot at a dignified retirement should not suffer."

She said the current fiscal challenges Canberra can't be ignored, but that legislation ensuring super is paid on parental leave should be developed and implemented sooner rather than later; "This is one of the many steps that we need to take to bring greater equality."

AIST is also focused on ensuring the government legislates an objective of super, noting that many of those who withdrew money from their superannuation during the pandemic's early release of super scheme will struggle to make up the COVID savings gap, particularly women.

"We want to ensure that governments resist the temptation to tinker with super in future, especially early access, and we are working closely with member funds to propose an objective of super to be entered into the statute books with a robust framework to support it," Scheerlinck said.

