Northern Trust Asset Management names president

Michael Hunstad has been appointed president of Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), effective immediately.

He replaces Daniel Gamba who had held the role since 2023.

Hunstad will join Northern Trust's management group and report to chief executive Michael O'Grady.

Hunstad joined the asset manager in 2012 and was most recently the global co-chief investment officer.

"We are excited to have Mike step into the role of president of Northern Trust Asset Management," O'Grady said.

"After 25 years in the industry and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, Mike is the ideal leader to guide us in navigating the complexities of today's market. His strategic vision and commitment to client success will not only enhance our asset management capabilities but also position us to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders.

"We thank Daniel Gamba for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavours."