Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Northern Trust appoints head of international enterprise client solutions

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 22 MAR 2024   12:42PM

Northern Trust has appointed Gary Paulin to the newly created role of head of international enterprise client solutions.

In the new role, Paulin will focus on building stronger relationships with key clients across Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, at the highest levels of their organisations. He'll seek to create synergies and facilitate access to the bank's asset servicing and asset management solutions, Northern Trust said.

Paulin has 25 years of experience in senior level investment research, business creation, asset management, capital markets, and asset servicing roles.

Before joining Northern Trust, where he was most recently head of global strategic solutions for asset servicing, Paulin co-founded Aviate Capital, a boutique investment bank specialising in global research, sales and trading, futures, and convertibles.

Paulin will continue to be based in London and report to asset servicing president Pete Cherecwich and asset management president Daniel Gamba.

"Our clients face diverse challenges from cost to performance to reporting and beyond. To address this, we created this role to closely collaborate with the chief investment officers of both asset owners and asset managers to better understand their comprehensive needs and build strategic solutions leveraging Northern Trust's full range of expertise and services," Cherecwich said.

"In this role Gary will seamlessly connect our businesses to efficiently provide Northern Trust's complete solutions and capabilities to some of the world's most sophisticated investment organisations."

Meanwhile, Gamba said the new role would allow the firm to focus on clients to optimise their operating models and leverage its internal global asset servicing and asset management capabilities.

Read more: Northern TrustGary PaulinDaniel GambaPete CherecwichAsia PacificAviate CapitalLondon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Institutional investors shift gears amid 'new market regime'
New Forests appoints first global head of funds
AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK
Cbus appoints head of stewardship
Tokenisation is the future: Northern Trust
Barings prepares new strategies for local institutional investors
Josh Frydenberg takes over as Goldman Sachs chair
Largest pension funds see drop in assets: Research
IFM Investors appoints head of sustainable investment
Northern Trust appoints APAC head of global fund services

Editor's Choice

Funds SA asset allocation head to depart

ELIZABETH FRY
The $42 billion public sector investment manager confirmed its asset allocation lead will leave the fund next month and take a short career break.

ASIC's harsh words to directors: 'It's not meant to be easy'

ELIZA BAVIN
ASIC chair Joe Longo had some choice words for company directors who complain about keeping up with their regulatory obligations.

Why active managers are falling behind in emerging markets

ELIZA BAVIN
A new research paper from VanEck revealed active managers have historically underperformed in emerging markets.

Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation

ANDREW MCKEAN
Superannuation funds will be focused on ongoing merger activity and strengthening retirement strategies and product solutions in the next few years, according to Deloitte's Dynamics of the Australian Superannuation System report.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach