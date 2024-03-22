Northern Trust appoints head of international enterprise client solutions

Northern Trust has appointed Gary Paulin to the newly created role of head of international enterprise client solutions.

In the new role, Paulin will focus on building stronger relationships with key clients across Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, at the highest levels of their organisations. He'll seek to create synergies and facilitate access to the bank's asset servicing and asset management solutions, Northern Trust said.

Paulin has 25 years of experience in senior level investment research, business creation, asset management, capital markets, and asset servicing roles.

Before joining Northern Trust, where he was most recently head of global strategic solutions for asset servicing, Paulin co-founded Aviate Capital, a boutique investment bank specialising in global research, sales and trading, futures, and convertibles.

Paulin will continue to be based in London and report to asset servicing president Pete Cherecwich and asset management president Daniel Gamba.

"Our clients face diverse challenges from cost to performance to reporting and beyond. To address this, we created this role to closely collaborate with the chief investment officers of both asset owners and asset managers to better understand their comprehensive needs and build strategic solutions leveraging Northern Trust's full range of expertise and services," Cherecwich said.

"In this role Gary will seamlessly connect our businesses to efficiently provide Northern Trust's complete solutions and capabilities to some of the world's most sophisticated investment organisations."

Meanwhile, Gamba said the new role would allow the firm to focus on clients to optimise their operating models and leverage its internal global asset servicing and asset management capabilities.