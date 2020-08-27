No bonus again for Platinum's Clifford

Kerr Neilson's successor at Platinum Asset Management has forgone his variable awards for a second year in the row, as the ASX-listed fund manager reports a 1.3% dip in its profits for FY20.

Andrew Clifford, who took over from Neilson as the chief investment officer and chief executive, elected to not receive any variable awards for FY20 under both the executive and investment plans.

No member of the investment team received variable awards in the period.

Platinum Asset Management ended the financial year with 6% lower total funds under management, going from $25.3 billion on 30 June 2019 to $23.7 billion at this June end.

Total revenue was $298.7 million (0.2% lower than previous year) while net profit attributable to members was $155.6 million (1.3% lower).

"It has been a somewhat challenging year for Platinum Asset Management with investment returns for our flagship Platinum International Fund overshadowing some strong investment performance in other areas, most notably our Asia ex-Japan and International Health Care focused strategies," the annual report reads.

"This underperformance in the flagship fund translated into net outflows and lower funds under management, albeit that overall revenues were flat for the year and profit after tax was down only slightly, by 2%, when compared to the prior period."

Earlier this month, Platinum said its long-standing chair Michael Cole would retire from the board, alongside Kerr Neilson who had been working as an analyst on the investment team since ceding executive positions.