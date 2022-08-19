NGS Super bolsters investment team

NGS Super has made two new hires to strengthen its capabilities in international and Australian equities, as the fund works toward a carbon-neutral investment portfolio by 2030.

Susan Ding has been appointed as a senior manager of international shares, responsible for managing the international shares portfolio and selecting investment managers.

NGS said her appointment highlights the fund's focus on tapping into growth opportunities from international shares.

Meanwhile, Johnny Lambridis joins the fund as senior manager of Australian shares.

NGS said his expertise in stock selection and company engagement will position it to build on its returns from the Australian shares sector.

NGS Super chief investment officer Ben Squires said the hires come at a pivotal time for the fund.

"We're thoroughly committed to building a brighter and more sustainable future for our members, and the addition of Susan and Johnny will position us to progress and strengthen our capabilities in key sectors, both in Australia and overseas," Squires commented.

"Having Susan and Johnny on board means our investments team can both continue to drive sustainable and long-term value outcomes from our existing international and Australian assets, while being even more alive to future growth opportunities."

Ding and Lambridis bring more than 45 years' combined experience to NGS. Ding has a background of almost 20 years in finance and super at organisations like T-Corp and iCare. Likewise, Lambridis joins NGS with over 25 years of experience, including over a decade as a portfolio manager at M&G Investments and Element Investment Managers.

NGS said the new appointments complement and coincide with some recent bold moves from its investment team. This includes the fund's recent divestment of oil and gas exploration and production companies, including Woodside and Santos, and its interim target of a 35% reduction of scope 1 and scope 2 carbon emissions by 2025 within the Diversified MySuper portfolio.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, NGS has restrictions on holding companies that generate more than 30% of revenue distribution, power generation, or extraction of thermal coal, and has expanded those restrictions to include companies in the oil and gas production and exploration sector.

Reaction to this news was mixed with some like Market Forces superannuation funds campaigner Brett Morgan calling the move "a giant step forward for the fund and its members."

However, more scathingly, Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibly (ACCR) executive director Brynn O'Brien called the divestment a "cop out."

She said: "Reducing real-world greenhouse gas emissions should be a higher priority for long-term investors than scrubbing their portfolios of carbon."

Regardless, last year, NGS Super announced a target of having a carbon-neutral portfolio by 2030.

To ensure the achievement of this target becomes a reality, the fund has said it's working to obtain an accurate baseline measurement of the carbon intensity of its investment portfolio.

The fund is also completing a scenario analysis of both listed and unlisted assets to create a robust carbon reduction glide path. This is intended to enable the fund to effectively model carbon reduction scenarios over time, taking into consideration factors such as risk, return and tracking error.