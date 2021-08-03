News Corp grows Dow Jones with acquisition

News Corp is expanding Dow Jones by entering into an agreement to acquire the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) from S&P Global and IHS Markit.

OPIS will fold into Dow Jones' Professional Information Business (PIB) which includes Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires and Factiva.

OPIS provides benchmark and reference pricing and news and analytics for the oil, natural gas liquids and biofuels industries and a growing provider of insights and analytics in renewables and carbon pricing.

The transaction includes US$1.150 billion in a cash transaction, subject to customary adjustments and also an expected tax benefit of US$180 million.

OPIS is expected to generate approximately US$129 million in revenues for the year ending November 30.

"OPIS will be the cornerstone for a rising commodities, energy and renewables digital business that we are convinced will have a positive impact on Dow Jones and News Corp," News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said.

"We certainly believe OPIS and Dow Jones will be more than the sum of their valuable parts. Dow Jones is ideally positioned to accelerate growth at OPIS, while OPIS will be a powerful pillar, alongside Risk & Compliance, in the fast-growing Dow Jones Professional Information Business."

Dow Jones will now be able to leverage the global transition to renewables and the growth opportunities resulting from emerging energy categories like hydrogen, carbon credits, biofuels, LNG, solar, water and electric vehicles.

OPIS employs over 400 people with offices in Maryland, Mexico, the UK, France, Romania and Singapore.