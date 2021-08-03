NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

News Corp grows Dow Jones with acquisition

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 3 AUG 2021   11:50AM

News Corp is expanding Dow Jones by entering into an agreement to acquire the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) from S&P Global and IHS Markit.

OPIS will fold into Dow Jones' Professional Information Business (PIB) which includes Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires and Factiva.

OPIS provides benchmark and reference pricing and news and analytics for the oil, natural gas liquids and biofuels industries and a growing provider of insights and analytics in renewables and carbon pricing.

The transaction includes US$1.150 billion in a cash transaction, subject to customary adjustments and also an expected tax benefit of US$180 million.

OPIS is expected to generate approximately US$129 million in revenues for the year ending November 30.

"OPIS will be the cornerstone for a rising commodities, energy and renewables digital business that we are convinced will have a positive impact on Dow Jones and News Corp," News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"We certainly believe OPIS and Dow Jones will be more than the sum of their valuable parts. Dow Jones is ideally positioned to accelerate growth at OPIS, while OPIS will be a powerful pillar, alongside Risk & Compliance, in the fast-growing Dow Jones Professional Information Business."

Dow Jones will now be able to leverage the global transition to renewables and the growth opportunities resulting from emerging energy categories like hydrogen, carbon credits, biofuels, LNG, solar, water and electric vehicles.

OPIS employs over 400 people with offices in Maryland, Mexico, the UK, France, Romania and Singapore.

Read more: Dow JonesOPISNews CorpProfessional Information BusinessIHS MarkitS&P GlobalDow Jones NewswiresFactiva
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: Twist in tail of Aussie economic revival
AMP Capital severs ties with global equities unit
Financial sector has deep pockets for philanthropy: Report
Northern Trust boosts whole office strategy
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
AMP hires risk lead
S&P warns of record fallen angels
Early release applications top $9bn
Fortescue seeks to hide pricing
Markets react as antiviral drug disappoints

Editor's Choice

Rest closes basic cash option

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund will close its basic cash option on August 13, as it sees returns dry up.

CPP Investments APAC lead to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
The head of Asia Pacific for the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been promoted, with a replacement yet to be confirmed.

Centrepoint names chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A former BT Financial Group executive will take the reins of Centrepoint Alliance from today.

Six Park lowers minimum investment to $2k

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:09PM
Robo adviser Six Park has lowered its minimum investment to just $2000, down from the $10,000 minimum it had at the start of 2020.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.