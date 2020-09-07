New sales lead at ethical manager

An ethical fund manager with a new range of separately managed accounts has appointed a sales lead.

Ethical Funds Management has appointed Peter Evans to the role of business development manager for their range of SMAs.

Evans comes from BNP Paribas, where he spent almost a decade as senior business development manager. Much of his work there included promoting environmentally friendly equity funds.

"I am delighted to welcome Peter to the team. Peter's arrival is another important step towards the promotion truly ethical funds to all advisory groups as a whole solution for their clients," Ethical Funds Management director Terry Pinnell said.

"Advisory groups that fail to manage their ethical clients effectively, or that fail to adopt robust ethical policies and governance practices, risk losing those clients, because ethical clients are committed to making a difference.

"I strongly believe that if you do not have any true ethical option in your investment arsenal then you are going to miss out with long-term success and value creation for investors."

Pinnell is also chair of the Ethical Advisers' Co-op. Ethical Funds Management launched the range of ESG friendly SMAs last year after identifying what it saw as a gap in the market.

The SMAs screen out investments in oil, tobacco, weapons, heavy polluters, gambling and coal while targeting healthcare, recycling, education, sustainable technologies, clean energy and aged care.