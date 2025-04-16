Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

New government must prioritise payday super: SMC

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 APR 2025   12:24PM

Super Members Council (SMC) is urging Australia's newly elected government to pass the payday super legislation as a matter of priority within its first 100 days in power.

The council's analysis found that in 2021-22, about $5.1 billion of super went unpaid for 2.8 million Australians. This equates to an average underpayment of $1800 per worker.

In its submission on the draft legislation, SMC makes nine recommendations for the incoming government.

One is to extend the payment processing deadline from seven calendar days to seven business days.

SMC pointed out flaws in the payment processing under the current Bulk Electronic Clearing System (BECS) banking system, which is not optimised to meet the aims of the policy.

"While investment in developing the New Payments Platform (NPP) banking system to enable a wholesale migration to data-rich real-time payments continues, this technology is currently immature and out of scope of the payday super policy, reliance on its completion ahead of the July 2026 deadline poses challenges to a full day 1 end state of full compliance," the submission read.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) recent risk assessment report stated that the suitability of NPP for business-to-business (B2B) payments has not been properly assessed yet.

Gateway Network Governance Body warned of clear indications that the system is not yet viable to be used as the only B2B payment system.

The Institute of Financial Professionals Australia (IFPA) wants businesses with 10 or fewer employees to be exempt from the payday super regime and continue as quarterly superannuation guarantee (SG) contributors.

"The additional administrative burden of more frequent SG payments would be particularly challenging for these businesses, many of which lack access to appropriate payroll systems and resources to manage the increased compliance requirements," IFPA said.

SMC also suggests that the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) clearly articulate its proposed transition, with a "phased approach to enforcement to give comfort to employers who genuinely try to do the right thing but are unable to due to circumstances beyond their control".

"The ATO expedite efforts to uplift the existing stapling service or develop a new service to permit real-time integrated validation of employee fund details for any payroll run," SMC said.

Payday super is set to take effect from 1 July 2026, three years after it was announced in May 2023.

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said payday super will dramatically reduce the level of unpaid super, improve compliance with the law and make the super system fairer for workers and businesses alike.

"Over the coming year, concerted effort will be needed from the ATO, employers, payroll personnel, digital service providers, and super funds to prepare for this crucial reform," Schubert said.

VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ANSC's Australian Food & Agriculture takeover tanks
Private wealth group splashes $182m on Hejaz
The tax system is being weaponised to inflict abuse, ombudsman says
Coalition targets 'ambitious' goal of 30k advisers
NPP not suitable as the primary payment system for payday super
Super for housing would benefit 4% of homebuyers: ASFA
Dutton doubles down on 'super for housing' policy
Payday super on track, but so is the $3m super tax
Government plans to develop 'fit for purpose' digital asset regime
'Crises happen': Investors reminded to stay calm

Editor's Choice

RBA opens door to May rate cut

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
In light of the market turmoil and risks to the global economy as a result of US President Donald Trump's tariffs, the RBA has signalled a May rate cut is on the cards.

Nearly $9bn leaves Perpetual

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Nearly $9 billion of investor money exited Perpetual in the March quarter, leaving its total assets under management (AUM) at $221.2 billion.

New government must prioritise payday super: SMC

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Super Members Council (SMC) is urging Australia's newly elected government to pass the payday super legislation as a matter of priority within its first 100 days in power.

IAM to bring managed account with syndicated loan access to market

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:01PM
The ASX-listed manager's new managed account provides access to the institutional corporate syndicated loan market, offering an "attractive alternative" to traditional private credit funds.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media