Regulatory

New financial crisis standards proposed

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 DEC 2021   12:31PM

APRA is consulting on two new prudential standards aimed at strengthening how entities, including superannuation trustees, respond to financial crises.

CPS 190 Financial Contingency Planning (CPS 190) and CPS 900 Resolution Planning (CPS 900) are the new standards, now open to a five-month consultation.

CPS 190 would ensure all APRA-regulated entities have plans in place for responding to severe financial stress, including actions they would take to restore financial resilience or exit the industry safely and without stakeholder detriment. These requirements would align to an entity's size, APRA said.

The other standard, CPS 900, would require large or complex entities to take pre-emptive actions so that, in the event of failure, APRA can resolve them with limited adverse impact on the community and financial system. This would include ensuring critical financial services continue to be provided, the regulator explained.

It's proposed the new standards would come into force on 1 January 2024 and one year later for super trustees for CPS 190 only.

APRA deputy chair John Lonsdale said the disorderly failure of an APRA-regulated entity could have a significant impact on the economy and society.

"Crisis preparedness and resolution planning gets to the very heart of APRA's purpose to protect the financial interests of bank depositors, insurance policyholders and superannuation members," he said.

"Although Australia has one of the strongest and most stable financial systems in the world, and failures are extremely rare, businesses in any competitive market can face financial difficulties. Should that happen, we want to be sure each entity has the capability to either recover or manage an orderly exit with the smallest possible impact on the community and the financial system."

While entities have made substantial improvements in contingency planning over recent years, he said, there remains large gaps in capabilities between entities and across industries.

"By laying out a consistent, transparent and enforceable framework, APRA will be better able to strengthen crisis preparedness and close those gaps," Lonsdale said.

APRA will further consult on guidance material next year, while this consultation closes on 29 April 2022.

Read more: APRAJohn Lonsdale
