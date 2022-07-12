Newspaper icon
New chief investment officer at Colonial First State

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 12 JUL 2022   12:47PM

Jonathan Armitage has been appointed chief investment officer for Colonial First State, in a move that sees the departure of Scott Tully.

With nearly 30 years of global experience, having worked in Australia, the US, and the UK, CFS said Armitage has built a strong reputation as a leader in asset management and that "his appointment means CFS is well positioned to further improve product performance and deliver the best outcomes for members".

Most recently, he was chief investment officer at MLC - the longest serving the institution has had.

Meanwhile, after more than 30 years with CFS, Tully has announced that the time is right to pursue the next phase of his career outside of CFS.

CFS chief executive of superannuation Kelly Power welcomed Armitage on board, while also acknowledging Tully's contribution to the firm.

"Jonathan has a breadth of experience in Australia and globally including directly running investment portfolios," Power said.

"His strong skill set, global asset management experience, and track record of success will help us to deliver market leading investment performance for members in the future.

"We greatly appreciate Scott's contribution to CFS over many years, the way he has led his teams, and his commitment to our members. We wish him all the very best for the future."

Armitage will commence his new role in August.

Read more: CFSColonial First StateJonathan ArmitageScott TullyMLC
