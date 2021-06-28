NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New chair of BT Super trustee board

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   12:45PM

BT Super trustee board chair David Plumb has retired after more than a decade, with a replacement appointed.

Gai McGrath will commence as non-executive director and chair of the BT Super trustee board from July 1.

Westpac chief executive, specialist businesses and group strategy Jason Yetton thanked Plumb for his service to the board.

"Under David's stewardship BT members were supported with more than 230,000 applications for early release super payments through COVID-19 totalling around $1.9 billion," he said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"Members have also been migrated from legacy super products into one contemporary offering while fees were maintained or lowered for most, and our leadership in ESG and sustainable investing has continued with BT achieving an A+ rating for its sustainable investment strategy and governance - the highest possible rating for the fourth year in a row."

McGrath currently sits on several boards including Toyota Finance Corporation, Genworth and IMB Bank.

She has history with Westpac and BT, having previously been general manager of retail banking for Westpac from 2012 to 2015 and general manager of customer service at BT from 2008 to 2010.

"Gai is a respected director and executive and will bring to our trustee board more than 34 years' experience across retail banking, superannuation, wealth management and insurance sectors," Yetton said.

"Superannuation is critically important, both for individuals and for the economic prosperity of our nation. With the superannuation industry continuing to experience significant regulatory uncertainty, Gai's experience, coupled with her strong customer and member focus, will be invaluable for the Australians who rely on us for their best financial futures."

Read more: BT SuperWestpacDavid PlumbGai McGrathJason YettonGenworthIMB Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: Delta variant infects Australian economy
Industry split on paid vaccine leave
AUSTRAC to face scrutiny
NZ Super bolsters leadership
AFCA names two lead ombudsmen
Chief economist update: Confidently sustaining the recovery
Former Westpac chief executive in new role
AMP announces AMP Bank lead
Westpac to face court over insider trading
OpenMarkets hires, acquires, preps for IPO

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:09PM
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:33AM
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.