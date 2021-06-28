New chair of BT Super trustee board

BT Super trustee board chair David Plumb has retired after more than a decade, with a replacement appointed.

Gai McGrath will commence as non-executive director and chair of the BT Super trustee board from July 1.

Westpac chief executive, specialist businesses and group strategy Jason Yetton thanked Plumb for his service to the board.

"Under David's stewardship BT members were supported with more than 230,000 applications for early release super payments through COVID-19 totalling around $1.9 billion," he said.

"Members have also been migrated from legacy super products into one contemporary offering while fees were maintained or lowered for most, and our leadership in ESG and sustainable investing has continued with BT achieving an A+ rating for its sustainable investment strategy and governance - the highest possible rating for the fourth year in a row."

McGrath currently sits on several boards including Toyota Finance Corporation, Genworth and IMB Bank.

She has history with Westpac and BT, having previously been general manager of retail banking for Westpac from 2012 to 2015 and general manager of customer service at BT from 2008 to 2010.

"Gai is a respected director and executive and will bring to our trustee board more than 34 years' experience across retail banking, superannuation, wealth management and insurance sectors," Yetton said.

"Superannuation is critically important, both for individuals and for the economic prosperity of our nation. With the superannuation industry continuing to experience significant regulatory uncertainty, Gai's experience, coupled with her strong customer and member focus, will be invaluable for the Australians who rely on us for their best financial futures."