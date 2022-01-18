Net zero banks fund $3.5bn in carbon: Market Forces

Market Forces claims NAB, ANZ and Westpac are among several banks with net zero commitments that continue to lend to Global Infrastructure Partners, despite its not-so environmentally friendly investments.

Market Forces says in total 18 banks, including the above, are lending US$3.49 billion to GIP.

The money will go towards GIP's purchase of a 49% stake in the Pluto LNG Train 2 gas processing facility, paving the way for a "carbon bomb" at the scale of 15 coal power stations.

"The International Energy Agency (IEA) has made it clear there is no room for new fossil fuel supply projects if we are to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement," Market Forces campaigner Jack Bertolus said.

"Yet, despite a clear commitment to net zero, NAB has just led a global banking consortium to enable a 1.6 billion tonne carbon bomb, with ANZ and Westpac as part of the deal. The immensity of the fossil fuel project is matched only by the banks' willingness to repeatedly con their customers and their investors, who are all demanding action on the climate crisis.

"In reality, their money is being used to fund a project enabling emissions equivalent to running 15 coal plants for three decades."

Other banks include Japanese megabanks Mizuho, MUFG and SMBC, UK's HSBC and Standard Chartered, and Bank of China.

Woodside, which sold the stake to GIP, has said this deal is critical to its decision to go ahead with the Pluto 2 project and associated giant greenfield offshore gas field, Scarborough.

It is estimated the Scarborough-Pluto project would enable 1.6 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions over its lifetime, equivalent to running 15 coal power stations for 30 years.