Investment

Navigator buys stake in alternatives manager

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 SEP 2021   12:32PM

Navigator Global Investments has acquired a stake in an alternatives investment manager.

ASX-listed Navigator will own 32% of Longreach Alternatives after the firms signed a definitive agreement.

Established in 2016, Longreach has some $1.6 billion in funds under advice and management.

Navigator is acquiring the ownership interest from non-employee Longreach shareholders. The diversified asset management holding company has some $28.1 billion in assets under management.

Longreach chief executive Samuel Mann commented that the partnership will help the firm continue providing differentiated investment solutions to a broad market which will benefit from such capabilities.

Navigator chair Michael Shepherd said: "We are excited about this opportunity to partner with a diversified and growing firm like Longreach, which we believe allows us to further broaden Navigator's business in Australia in a meaningful way."

Navigator managing director of strategic corporate development Ross Zachary said: "Samuel and his team have built Longreach into a leader in the alternative asset management industry in Australia. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and collaborating on strategic opportunities across the group."

The transaction is expected to finalise on September 30. Berkshire Global Advisors acted as exclusive corporate advisers to Navigator.

Berkshire was also recently involved in the sale of Rainmaker Information to ISS, with partner Nelson Lam closing the deal, which was official as of September 1.

