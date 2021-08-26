NAB fined $18.5m over misleading fee disclosure

The big four bank has been ordered by the Federal Court to pay $18.5 million for misleading fee disclosure statements in relation to personal financial advice, in what is the first penalty imposed by the court for such failures.

The court found NAB breached the law on several occasions between 2013 and 2019 when it charged fees for personal advice without giving clients compliant fee disclosure statements; failed to provide the statements within the required time; and made false or misleading representations to clients in those statements about the amount they'd paid and the services received.

It was also determined NAB did not have the systems in place to identify whether services were provided in accordance with client service agreements; fee disclosure statements were compliant; and it was prohibited from charging service fees.

The court said the bank also contravened its obligations as an Australian financial services licence holder by failing to have procedures and systems in place to ensure fee disclosure statements were provided in a timely manner.

As such, NAB will pay a penalty of $18.5 million and cover ASIC's costs.

The regulator was pushing for a penalty of $40 million to be imposed but the judge, Justice Davies, determined this was excessive, in part because she did not believe NAB committed some of the contraventions knowingly or recklessly. NAB has also taken proactive steps to fix the issues and cooperated with ASIC, she said, "albeit they were insufficient and could perhaps have been implemented more quickly than occurred".

In announcing the penalty amount, Justice Davies said: "This penalty is higher than the penalty proposed by NAB, reflecting my view that the contravening conduct was not at the lower spectrum of seriousness..."

Over the course of the action, which was commenced in December 2019, NAB did admit to several of the breaches.

Responding to the outcome, NAB group executive, legal and commercial services Sharon Cook apologised to customers that were impacted.

"To address this issue, NAB stopped charging ongoing service fees to customers of its former NAB Financial Planning business in 2019. In 2020, we established a remediation program which has to date paid approximately $31 million to more than 15,000 customers in order to make things right," Cook said.

"NAB's system failures resulted in significant fee disclosure failures over an extended period. This caused harm to customers as the inaccurate information meant they couldn't make informed decisions about the financial services they were paying for," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"Customers need to have confidence in their financial services providers that they will be charged correctly for the services they receive and given accurate and timely information."