MyNorth bolsters managed portfolio offering

Financial advisers using AMP's wrap platform now have access to Lonsec's range of retirement managed portfolios.

Lonsec has partnered with AMP to include its retirement managed portfolios as an option in the selection of managed portfolios available on MyNorth, giving advisers more choice in how they design retirement solutions to meet the needs of their clients.

Lonsec chief executive Charlie Haynes said the firm was pleased to offer its managed portfolios to more advisers.

"Our managed portfolios give financial advisers access to investment solutions supported by one of Australia's largest investment research and consulting teams," Haynes said.

"Being able to draw on our investment selection and portfolio construction expertise is a real plus, and we're proud to be able to extend this access via the North platform users."

Lonsec's three retirement portfolios - conservative, balanced and growth - are objectives-based, and are "constructed to manage the risks most relevant to investors in the retirement phase" according to Lonsec chief investment officer Lukasz de Pourbaix.

"By diversifying across asset classes, managers and return sources, we aim to manage risks such as capital drawdown, which can materially impact the longevity of a retirement portfolio, particularly in the early stages of transitioning from superannuation to the pension phase of investing.

"We're very excited to be working with AMP to make these portfolios available to AMP's North wrap users."