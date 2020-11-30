NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Myer Foundation partners with Mercer
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 30 NOV 2020   12:12PM

The Myer Foundation will rapidly transition to 100% sustainable investments through a partnership with Mercer.

Mercer was first commissioned in March this year to help implement a substantial portfolio restructure as part of the Myer Foundation's goal of achieving 100% ESG investment by November 2022.

Former Myer Foundation president Martyn Myer, who stepped down recently after 11 years in the role, said that the foundation would align itself with targets including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Shared Value posits that corporate success and improved social and environmental conditions are in fact inherently linked - and when achieved together, they can dramatically enhance future prosperity," Myer said.

"The SDGs provide a clear pathway to address social, economic and environmental challenges and with 193 nations committed to achieving them, it signals broad global consensus, creating a powerful economic tailwind for aligned companies."

He added that he encourages more Australian investors to transition towards 100% responsible investing.

Mercer has been working through the project with the Myer Foundation, but the partnership to take the portfolio in a completely responsible investing direction has now been firmed up.

"Through this project, Mercer has worked with The Myer Foundation to identify the best investment managers globally that we expect to deliver strong investment returns while contributing to solutions to sustainability challenges and a positive impact on the environment and local communities," Mercer partner, global business leader of responsible investment Helga Birgden said.

"While not all Responsible Investment or ESG funds will outperform over all periods, as long-term investors focused both on returns and truly sustainable investment solutions, rigorous investment and operational due diligence is critical for manager selection

Read more: MercerMyer FoundationESGMartyn MyerHelga BirgdenUN Sustainable Development Goals
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
ESG push not going anywhere
Pension funds unite for ESG
ESG bringing the family together
Mercer launches climate-transition tool
Fund managers' ESG beef
AMP Capital ESG lead jumps to Platypus
AMP Capital appoints NZ lead
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
Healthcare dominates impact investing: American Century
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something UcKFgVJg