Myer Foundation partners with Mercer

The Myer Foundation will rapidly transition to 100% sustainable investments through a partnership with Mercer.

Mercer was first commissioned in March this year to help implement a substantial portfolio restructure as part of the Myer Foundation's goal of achieving 100% ESG investment by November 2022.

Former Myer Foundation president Martyn Myer, who stepped down recently after 11 years in the role, said that the foundation would align itself with targets including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Shared Value posits that corporate success and improved social and environmental conditions are in fact inherently linked - and when achieved together, they can dramatically enhance future prosperity," Myer said.

"The SDGs provide a clear pathway to address social, economic and environmental challenges and with 193 nations committed to achieving them, it signals broad global consensus, creating a powerful economic tailwind for aligned companies."

He added that he encourages more Australian investors to transition towards 100% responsible investing.

Mercer has been working through the project with the Myer Foundation, but the partnership to take the portfolio in a completely responsible investing direction has now been firmed up.

"Through this project, Mercer has worked with The Myer Foundation to identify the best investment managers globally that we expect to deliver strong investment returns while contributing to solutions to sustainability challenges and a positive impact on the environment and local communities," Mercer partner, global business leader of responsible investment Helga Birgden said.

"While not all Responsible Investment or ESG funds will outperform over all periods, as long-term investors focused both on returns and truly sustainable investment solutions, rigorous investment and operational due diligence is critical for manager selection