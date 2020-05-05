NEWS
Financial Planning
Mortgage Choice Financial Planning rebrands
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   12:10PM

Mortgage Choice has announced the rebranding of its financial advice division from Mortgage Choice Financial Planning to FinChoice.

Mortgage Choice chief executive Susan Mitchell said the decision came after a strategic review of the company's brand proposition.

"We decided that it was important for there to be a clear distinction to consumers between the offering of our financial advice and mortgage broking divisions," Mitchell said.

"The rebrand demonstrates our continued commitment to financial advice and is part of our strategy to drive growth in our advice practices and deliver advice to more Australians."

FinChoice chief advice officer Dean Thomas said the rebrand will help cement the distinct identity while still demonstrating it is connected to the Mortgage Choice brand.

"While the FinChoice name is new, our mission remains the same," Thomas said.

"FinChoice's purpose is to make advice accessible to all Australians and to offer relevant advice at the time they need it most regardless of a person's age or life stage."

Thomas added that financial advice is changing and FinChoice wants to be at the forefront in the "new era" of advice.

"We set up our licence model in 2012 to be sustainable and adaptable to change," he said.

"We have no reliance on grandfathered revenue, no cross subsidisation from volume bonuses, no cross subsidisation from product manufacturing and do not charge asset-based fees."

Thomas said FinChoice will keep a focus on technology, say it is the key to delivering engaging and cost-effective advice.

"We continue to make a significant investment in technology to cater to the needs of our adviser network and their customers to make advice accessible and affordable," Thomas said.

"Particularly at this time when help, guidance and advice has never been more important."

Read more: FinChoiceMortgage Choice Financial PlanningDean ThomasSusan Mitchell
Latest News
