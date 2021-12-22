NEWS
Investment

Morningstar to buy Praemium for $65m

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 DEC 2021   12:13PM

Praemium has agreed to sell its international business to Morningstar for £35 million (A$65.1 million).

The international business includes Praemium's operations in the United Kingdom, Jersey, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

The sale of its business will allow Praemium to focus on its financial and leadership resources in its Australian platform market.

"Praemium has a fast-growing UK and international business and a talented team we look forward to welcoming to Morningstar," Daniel Needham, president of wealth management solutions for Morningstar, said.

"Technology is playing a larger role in everyone's lives and expectations for how companies deploy it are evolving quickly.

"Advisers and the investors we jointly serve are no exception, and Praemium's digital-first capabilities will allow us to reduce friction, lower costs, provide more choice, and improve efficiency for advisers. This gives advisers time back to deliver better advice, empowering investor success."

Across its UK and international business, Praemium offers proprietary, friction-free SaaS-based technology and services that allow fee-based advisers to outsource key elements of the advice workflow.

Its platform is used by nearly 500 independent financial advisers and provides access to investment line-ups to serve end clients.

Praemium's UK and international managing director Mark Sanderson said that the focus throughout the deal process was finding a new owner that is the "right fit".

"We wanted a committed parent with a long-term view and the resolve to uphold our best-in-class platform experience, free from customer disruption," Sanderson said.

"We were looking for the enthusiasm and drive to continue the Praemium growth story.

"We know with this proposed deal with Morningstar, we can confidently say we have found the perfect fit."

Melbourne-based Praemium previously announced its plans to focus its financial and leadership resources on its domestic growth trajectory in the Australian platform market and to sell its international business to a growth buyer.

"We are delighted Morningstar, a global firm of outstanding stature has chosen to acquire our international business," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

"Morningstar will bring its global footprint and investment scale to better serve the interests of international clients and better advance the career opportunities of our international employees."

Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom and the Jersey Financial Services Commission in Jersey, and other customary conditions.

Morningstar and Praemium expect to complete the transaction during Q2 or Q3 2022.

