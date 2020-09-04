Morningstar sticks to AMP Capital ratings

Morningstar analysts are holding on their ratings for AMP Capital funds for now, amid harassment allegations and other leadership changes.

The ratings house currently covers a number of funds from AMP Capital, across infrastructure, property and multi-asset strategies.

A spokesperson said Morningstar hasn't made any downgrades, including putting AMP Capital funds under review.

"We have not changed any ratings or put any ratings under review in regards to the recent harassment allegations and changing leadership," a Morningstar spokesperson said.

"Our analysts are focused on providing in-depth, accurate, and useful analysis that will help investors select strategies that will outperform and avoid those that will underperform, and we regularly review and monitor strategies for developments that may affect the rating decision.

"Our ratings are initially focused on the individual investment teams and we would normally react to changes to the team in the first instance."

Morningstar's three pillar process weighs investment strategies for active funds (all of AMP Capital's funds are active) on three measures: process, people and parent.

"Most of our weighting in initially reviewing a strategy goes towards the first two (process and people)...about 90% of it, while 10% is parent for active funds," Morningstar director, manager research ratings Aman Ramrakha said.

"All our ratings run on a 12-18 month cycle. We last reviewed the parent [AMP Capital] at tail end of last year. We will do a reassessment of the parent pillar before the end of the cycle, in the next few months, as the new leader is announced."