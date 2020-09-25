Morningstar ratings tally for global equities

Morningstar's latest cycle of reviews for global equities managers has resulted in 12 upgrades and 21 downgrades, as it takes into account its new analyst rating framework from last year.

This round of reviews includes Morningstar changes to analyst rating framework from October last year, which put greater emphasis on people and processes and more explicit consideration for benchmark-relative performance.

Five funds were upgraded from bronze to silver include AXA IM Sustainable Equity, Barrow Hanley Global Equity Trust, BlackRock Advantage Hedged Intl Equity/ BlackRock Advantage Intl Equity Fund, Dimensional Global Large Company Trust and Dimensional Global Value Trust.

Both Dimensional funds moved up as Morningstar's new methodology put a greater focus on fees.

Six funds moved from silver to gold: Platinum Asia, Robeco Emerging Conservative Equity AUD, Stewart Investors W Worldwide Leaders, Stewart Investors W Worldwide Sustainability and T. Rowe Price Global Equity.

The 21 downgrades includes three funds from Aberdeen Standard (Asian Opportunities, Emerging Opportunities, and international equity), two from Antipodes (Antipodes Global Fund - Class P, and Antipodes Global Fund - Long I/Antipodes Global Fund - Long P) two from Lazard (Lazard Emerging Markets Equity I and Lazard Global Small Cap W) and five Platinum funds (Platinum Capital Limited, Platinum Global Fund, Platinum International ETF, Platinum International Fund and Platinum Unhedged Fund).

Other downgrades included the Acadian Wholesale Global Equity Long Short, Arrowstreet Global Equity Hedged/ Arrowstreet Global Equity, IFP Global Franchise Fund (Hedged), Pan-Tribal Global Equity Fund, Pendal Asian Share and the PM Capital Global Companies.

At the time of changing its ratings system, Morningstar flagged early analysis showed about a third of analyst rated funds/ETFs' ratings would change under the new methodology. It expected downgrades to outpace upgrades by a two to one margin.

The 12 upgrades and 21 downgrades in global equities managers are largely in line with what Morningstar expected.