Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Morningstar names new manager research lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUL 2024   12:41PM

Morningstar Australasia has recruited a former Insignia Financial executive to lead its manager research team and its coverage of Australian and New Zealand fund managers.

Matt Olsen - who joins Morningstar as director of manager research ratings for Australasia - replaces Annika Bradley who moved to UniSuper as an investment specialist for policy and advice.

As practice leader, Olsen will also support Morningstar's strategy to provide comprehensive superannuation fund ratings that will address fund's fees, features and performance.

The new research head brings over 10 years of strategic leadership across financial services and superannuation.

He was most recently head of research and retirement income at Insignia Financial leaving the business as part of an ongoing wider change last month.

During his six years at Insignia, he oversaw the firm's investment philosophy and the teams conducting managed funds research, portfolio construction, direct equities research, and macroeconomic research.

Before that, Olsen was chief executive of research house Lonsec for over two years.

He also spent two years in the superannuation sector as the investment chief for Energy Industries Super Scheme.

Olsen has held senior research roles at Select Investment Partners and van Eyk Research and analyst roles, including at Colonial First State.

"We are excited to have Matt join Morningstar and lead our manager research team in Australia. Working with Morningstar's regional and wider global manager research teams, Matt and his team will support advisers, investors, and superannuation funds in providing them with independent research and investment insights," Morningstar's head of manager research, Asia Pacific Wing Chan said.

For his part, Olsen said he was "excited" to be joining the Morningstar team and looking forward to driving the growth of the business and continuing to support its clients.

"I am also looking forward to working closely with our teams across the regions to deliver on our independent research and insights that deliver on investor success."

News of the appointment follows the recent hires of director of manager research Thomas Dutka and analysts Ibrahim Guled-Warfield and Liem Nguyen.

Incidentally, Dutka replaced Tim Wong who jumped ship to Genium with Justin Walsh to join Tim Murphy a few months back.

With manager research director Michael Malseed moving across to the investment management side of Morningstar, it is likely his replacement will be announced shortly.

Read more: Insignia FinancialMorningstar AustralasiaAnnika BradleyColonial First StateEnergy Industries Super SchemeGeniumIbrahim Guled-WarfieldJustin WalshLiem NguyenLonsecMatt OlsenMichael MalseedSelect Investment PartnersThomas DutkaTim MurphyTim WongUniSuperWing Chan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Morningstar hires fixed income lead from PATRIZIA
Performance test covers managed accounts, SMAs: APRA
Annual MAX Awards celebrates best in industry
EQT updates on Australian Executor Trustees acquisition
Genium scores consultancy mandate
Smaller super funds eye AustralianSuper, ART dominance
Most advisers satisfied with success: Research
Cbus recruits chief risk officer from Crown
Super leaders take out King's Birthday honours
Active Super found guilty of greenwashing

Editor's Choice

HESTA returns 9.1% to members

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:51AM
HESTA's default MySuper balanced growth option has returned 9.1% over the last financial year.

Advent International lands in Australia, names MD

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Global private equity firm Advent International has set up shop in Australia, tapping the managing partner of Anchorage Capital to spearhead its growth ambitions.

Channel Capital, Arnott Capital set up strategic partnership

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:12PM
Channel Capital and Arnott Capital have formed a strategic partnership to support business growth and optimise operational efficiencies.

RBA minutes confirm potential August rate hike

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
The RBA board discussed the case to hike and hold the cash rate in June.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

JUL
12

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 2 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Shail Singh

Shail Singh

LEAD OMBUDSMAN INVESTMENTS AND ADVICE
AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS AUTHORITY
To be successful as Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) lead ombudsman for investments and advice, one requires empathy, impartiality, and rationality. Shail Singh shares how he also uses legal and financial advice expertise to help consumers, small businesses, and member firms. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach