Morningstar appoints director

Morningstar Australasia has appointed a director of manager research ratings, after Aman Ramrakha moved to a different role.

Annika Bradley is currently an independent financial services consultant with Lodrino, providing investment consulting and management services.

Her new role includes leading Morningstar's qualitative research on Australian and New Zealand fund managers' strategies and managing the research team.

"This move will allow us to support the continued growth of our manager research client base and our strategic desire to grow both our Research Subscription and Research Advisory business," said Morningstar Australasia chief executive Jamie Wickham.

"We are very pleased to have Aman and now Annika appointed to their new roles. We're seeing more demand for client facing activity to support the implementation of our manager research, including APL management and model construction, and Annika's appointment as ratings head further boosts the depth and experience of our research leadership team."

Bradley's appointment comes after Aman Ramrakha moved to director of manager selection services, to work alongside Tim Murphy and Matt Wilkinson.

Ramrakha joined Morningstar in September 2018 and has previously worked as Commonwealth Bank's executive manager of research and BT Financial Group's head of technical services.