Investment
Sponsored by
Morningstar acquires global ESG ratings house
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 24 APR 2020   12:18PM

Morningstar has acquired a $288 million global ESG ratings and research house, in a bid to empower investors to make meaningful investment decisions.

Morningstar acquired a 40% stake in Sustainalytics in 2017, and will now purchase the remaining 60% on closing the transaction.

The research house and investment manager said the acquisition would help investors generate long-term outcomes that also contribute to a more sustainable global economy.

Morningstar chief executive Kunal Kapoor said sustainable investing, which incorporated ESG factors, was the future of long-term investing.

"Modern investors in public and private markets are demanding ESG data, research, ratings, and solutions in order to make informed, meaningful investing decisions," he said.

"From climate change to supply-chain practices, the nature of the investment process is evolving and shining a spotlight on demand for stakeholder capitalism.

"Whether assessing the durability of a company's economic moat or the stability of its credit rating, this is the future of long-term investing,"

The acquisition would put sustainable analytics in the hands of every investor, he said.

"By coming together, Morningstar and Sustainalytics will fast track our ability to put independent, sustainable investing analytics at every level - from a single security through to a portfolio view - in the hands of all investors," Kapoor said.

"Morningstar helped democratize investing, and we will do even more to extend Sustainalytics' mission of contributing to a more just and sustainable global economy."

The transaction includes a cash payment of approximately $93.2 million (EUR 55 million), and additional cash payments in the next two years based upon a multiple of Sustainalytics' 2020 and 2021 fiscal year revenues, Morningstar said. The research house valued Sustainalytics at $288 million (EUR 170 million).

Morningstar said it plans to continue to invest in Sustainalytics' existing business while integrating its ESG data and insights across Morningstar's existing research and solutions.

The data and insights will be available to individual investors, advisers, private equity firms, investment managers, plan sponsors, and credit issuers, it said.

Sustainalytics chief executive Michael Jantzi said the acquisition would amplify the firm's insights to investors around the world.

"Sustainalytics welcomes the opportunity to join the Morningstar family," he said.

"Our collaboration over the past several years has helped to extend the understanding and use of ESG insights and strategies to a multitude of investors, advisors, asset owners and managers across the globe.

"This new ownership structure will amplify our ability to bring meaningful ESG insights, products, and services to the global investment community and to companies around the world."

The transaction is set to be complete in the third quarter of 2020.

