More women in workforce with greater paternity leave: ASI

Ahead of International Women's Day on Monday, Aberdeen Standard Investments is calling for reform to parental leave policies to increase women's participation in the work force, saying increased paternity leave means more women in work.

A research paper from the investment house's research institute, titled A Woman's Place: Boosting female labour force participation to lift long-term economic growth, found increasing paternity leave by just one week would increase women's participation by 3% on average.

And while the benefits peaked at seven weeks, they can be felt for months, the research shows.

The research suggests that policies that are specific to women, such as increasing maternity leave entitlements, no longer appear to have an impact on female participation. Instead, male-focused policies, like increased paternity leave entitlements, do - and not at the expense of men's participation either.

Women also tend to be the second earners in a dual income household, facing higher net personal average tax rates than singles. For this reason, ASI is calling for tax reform.

"Similarly, where the tax—transfer system does the most to counteract the barriers to participation faced by sole parents, participation rates are higher," the research states.

"This is something that can be directly addressed through policy changes that lower tax wedges for women whose labour supply is likely to be highly elastic."

"Women are far more likely than men to face a trade-off between paid work and unpaid work, including caring responsibilities, and when they do work, they do fewer average hours, fuelling the inequality. An employer considering two candidates of different genders may consciously or unconsciously favour the person least likely to leave," ASI senior political economist Stephanie Kelly said.

"If all parents expect to take leave, these barriers to women entering and staying in the workforce should logically decline."

However, it won't work if men are reluctant to take the leave, she added.

"Our research shows raising entitlements won't close the gender participation divide. Policymakers and companies should consider paternity-leave policies alongside overall workforce policies - for instance, greater workplace flexibility and penalties for discrimination," Kelly said.

Increasing the diversity and inclusivity of a workplace can also lift per capita incomes and growth by boosting utilisation rates and productivity, she said.

The OECD found female labour force participation increased from 47% in 1990 to 52% in 2019. Over the same period, male participation levels dropped from 74% to 68%.