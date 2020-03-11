Moody's to give free research

Moody's have announced it is offering free research and views on the credit and economic impact of the coronavirus.

It has launched a dedicated website that will be updated on an ongoing basis, bringing together insights from across the company, providing a resource for market participants to better understand the financial impacts of the outbreak.

Rob Fauber, chief operating officer of Moody's Corporation, said: "We recognise that during times of intense market volatility and uncertainty, comprehensive and timely information is imperative."

"Moody's mission is to provide trusted insights and standards that help decision makers act with confidence.

"To that end, we are providing access to Moody's economic and credit resources to help our stakeholders around the world address the uncertain situation related to COVID-19."

This comes after many financial institutions have spoken of their concerns about the financial and economic impact of the virus.

Many larger financial firms are beginning to rollout contingency plans in the event the virus develops into a global pandemic.