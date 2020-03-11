NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Moody's to give free research
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAR 2020   12:22PM

Moody's have announced it is offering free research and views on the credit and economic impact of the coronavirus.

It has launched a dedicated website that will be updated on an ongoing basis, bringing together insights from across the company, providing a resource for market participants to better understand the financial impacts of the outbreak.

Rob Fauber, chief operating officer of Moody's Corporation, said: "We recognise that during times of intense market volatility and uncertainty, comprehensive and timely information is imperative."

"Moody's mission is to provide trusted insights and standards that help decision makers act with confidence.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"To that end, we are providing access to Moody's economic and credit resources to help our stakeholders around the world address the uncertain situation related to COVID-19."

This comes after many financial institutions have spoken of their concerns about the financial and economic impact of the virus.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Many larger financial firms are beginning to rollout contingency plans in the event the virus develops into a global pandemic.

Read more: Moody'sCoronavirusRob FauberCOVID-19
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Coronavirus causes equity market correction
Billionaire investor warns against buying the dip
Chief economist update: A crisis of supply, demand and confidence
Chief economist update: Australia's gentle turning point to turn
Virus fallout worse than GFC: IMF
Trump slams Fed in Twitter tirade
Rising tensions to weigh on markets: Moody's
Scott Morrison becomes Prime Minister, markets react
Investors sharpen watch on RMBS
Labor, FSU call for Royal Commission
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 1A5EQX3X