Money does buy happiness: Research

Despite the well-known saying to the contrary, new research suggests money does in fact buy happiness.

A study conducted by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) in the US found that while personal wellbeing does not increase above incomes of $75,000, emotional experience does.

The study traced over one million real-time reports of experienced wellbeing from a large US sample.

It found evidence that experienced wellbeing increased with income, with an equally steep slope above $80,000 as below it.

This suggests that higher incomes have potential to improve people's day-to-day wellbeing, rather than having already reached a plateau for many people in wealthy countries.

"Drawing on 1,725,994 experience-sampling reports from 33,391 employed US adults, the present results show that both experienced and evaluative wellbeing increased linearly with log(income), with an equally steep slope for higher earners as for lower earners," the report said.

"There was no evidence for an experienced wellbeing plateau above $75,000, contrary to some influential past research."

The research also said there was also no evidence of an income threshold where experienced and evaluative wellbeing diverged, suggesting that higher incomes are associated with both feeling better day-to-day and being more satisfied with life overall.

"Larger incomes were robustly associated with both greater experienced wellbeing and greater evaluative wellbeing," it said.

"While there may be some point beyond which money loses its power to improve wellbeing, the current results suggest that point may lie higher than previously thought."