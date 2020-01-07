Modest but meaningful growth on the horizon: Aviva

Global growth is expected to pick up around 3.25% in 2020, up from 3% in 2019, with new research suggesting fears of a severe turndown or recession have significantly diminished.

Research from Aviva Investors suggests that global growth is expected to pick up modestly this year, having established a trough at the turn of the decade.

Aviva suggests reasons for the turnaround include the agreement of a Phase 1 trade deal between China and the US and tentative evidence of a gentle rebound in the industrial sector.

"Overall, global growth should pick up to around 3.25% in 2020, up from 3% [in 2019]. This is still below potential, implying that already-muted inflation pressures are likely to remain so for the foreseeable future," Aviva said.

"Risks are more balanced than three months ago but are still tilted slightly to the downside. This, alongside the combination of steady growth and low inflation, means that central banks will likely retain an easing bias, even if the provision of any additional stimulus is limited."

Michael Grady, Aviva head of investment strategy and chief economist, believes that in general, an improving outlook for risk assets is expected.

"Modest improvements in both the growth outlook and risk sentiment have encouraged us to take a more positive view on risk assets," Grady said.

"Although many equity valuations are at or above longer-term averages, we think some further margin expansion is possible given low discount rates, while a gentle recovery in earnings growth should also help.

"Neutral allocations to fixed income - government and corporate - are justified by the tension between the growth recovery but low inflation and accommodative central banks."

Aviva said that with the view towards fixed income being broadly neutral, it prefers to be overweight global equities due to the improved growth outlook.

