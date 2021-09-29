NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

MLC Life refreshes income protection offering

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 SEP 2021   12:41PM

MLC Life Insurance is offering a new range of income protection insurance products following research from customer, adviser and licensees.

Income Assure and Income Assure+ will be available from October 1 and allows most clients to have the maximum sum insured allowable, underpinned with premium stability and product sustainability.

Income Assure provides an income replacement ratio of 70%, with tiering for income above $150,000, and Income Assure+ provides a ratio of up to 90% for six months post claim if customers select the 'booster' option.

The products have been designed to suit specific client needs as well as budget. Advisers can also choose the product and options that best meets the needs of their client.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

MLC Life conducted research prior to designing the products which found 83% of retail insurance customers earn $150,000 or less with income replacement needs highest during the early stages of a claim.

In addition, 89% of retail insurance customers were able to return to full health within the first two years of making a claim and both customers and adviser value price and income replacement ratios.

"Through our comprehensive research, we've designed products that go further than just meeting regulatory obligations. We believe they offer clients income protection cover that reflects contemporary needs, offering more sustainable premiums, while providing options to cater to specific requirements," MLC Life chief life insurance officer Michael Rogers said.

He said the insurer "went back to the core principle of how we could meet customer needs".

"We looked at the principles of indemnity, and insuring definable, calculable, and meaningful losses caused by accident, injury, or illness," Rogers said.

"We believe these products strike the right balance between benefits and affordability."

Read more: MLC Life InsuranceMichael Rogers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MLC Life appoints claims chief
MLC Life hires general manager
Life industry to launch framework
MLC Life makes key appointments
Life Company of the Year named
MLC Life appoints retail general manager
NEOS shakes up leadership team
MLC Life appoints transformation lead
MLC Life appoints executive
MLC Life Insurance raises $650 million

Editor's Choice

State Street bolsters SPDR team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
State Street Global Advisors has made four senior appointments within its SPDR exchange-traded funds business in Asia Pacific.

MLC Life refreshes income protection offering

ANNABELLE DICKSON
MLC Life Insurance is offering a new range of income protection insurance products following research from customer, adviser and licensees.

Link vows to fight class action

KARREN VERGARA
Link Group vowed that it will "vigorously defend" its subsidiary against a class action involving the failed Woodford Equity Income Fund.

MFS Investment Management launches new trust

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The US$685.5 billion fund manager has opened a multisector, small and mid-market-cap equity trust to Australian and New Zealand investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.