MLC Life refreshes income protection offering

MLC Life Insurance is offering a new range of income protection insurance products following research from customer, adviser and licensees.

Income Assure and Income Assure+ will be available from October 1 and allows most clients to have the maximum sum insured allowable, underpinned with premium stability and product sustainability.

Income Assure provides an income replacement ratio of 70%, with tiering for income above $150,000, and Income Assure+ provides a ratio of up to 90% for six months post claim if customers select the 'booster' option.

The products have been designed to suit specific client needs as well as budget. Advisers can also choose the product and options that best meets the needs of their client.

MLC Life conducted research prior to designing the products which found 83% of retail insurance customers earn $150,000 or less with income replacement needs highest during the early stages of a claim.

In addition, 89% of retail insurance customers were able to return to full health within the first two years of making a claim and both customers and adviser value price and income replacement ratios.

"Through our comprehensive research, we've designed products that go further than just meeting regulatory obligations. We believe they offer clients income protection cover that reflects contemporary needs, offering more sustainable premiums, while providing options to cater to specific requirements," MLC Life chief life insurance officer Michael Rogers said.

He said the insurer "went back to the core principle of how we could meet customer needs".

"We looked at the principles of indemnity, and insuring definable, calculable, and meaningful losses caused by accident, injury, or illness," Rogers said.

"We believe these products strike the right balance between benefits and affordability."