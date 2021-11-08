NEWS
Executive Appointments

Mirae Asset Global Investments adds to team

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 8 NOV 2021   11:51AM

The $284 billion South Korean asset manager has made two appointments as it grows its local presence.

Olya Zenchenko joins Mirae Asset as marketing manager and Rose Nguyen as an alternative fund analyst.

Zenchenko was previously digital marketing manager at Pendal Group for over three years and marketing manager at CreditorWatch. She also held marketing roles at the Australian Institute of Management and PwC.

Meanwhile, Nguyen joins from Apex Group where she was a hedge fund accountant. She was previously a fund administrator - private equity at Stafford Capital Partners and also at BNP Paribas Securities Services.

"We are very pleased to attract professionals of such a high calibre as we strategically look at growth in Australia. We look forward to our strengthened team working cohesively towards building a strong Australian identity," Mirae Asset Australia chief executive Kris Walesby said.

"We are seeking to position the firm as the market-leading asset manager that brings innovative investments to all Australian investors, from retail to wholesale to institutional. We are at an exciting period right now and look forward to launching our new suite of Global X and venture capital products to the Australian market in 2022."

The latest appointments come after the investment manager appointed Walesby as chief executive in July and Oliver Reynolds as chief operating officer for the region.

Walesby joined from T. Rowe Price where he was an ETF consultant for six months. He previously spent five years at ETF Securities as chief executive.

Reynolds joined from Coolabah Capital where he was chief financial officer.

Read more: Kris WalesbyMirae Asset AustraliaOliver ReynoldsOlya ZenchenkoRose Nguyen
