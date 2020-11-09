MIRA set to acquire REIT

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) is proposing to acquire a real estate investment trust valued at $300 million.

MIRA is offering to take over Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (VTH) for a cash consideration of $1 per share by way of a trust scheme.

The offer price represents an 11.8% premium to Vitalharvest's current adjusted net asset value of $0.894 per unit. The share price closed at 78.5 cents on November 6.

Vitalharvest owns a portfolio of berry and citrus farms in New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania, which are leased to Costa Group, a horticultural company and fresh produce supplier. The 15-year lease term began in 2011.

Last financial year, Vitalharvest made $10.1 million in net profit and had $285.6 million in assets under management. Primewest is the real estate fund manager.

MIRA's agricultural arm is an Australian-headquartered, active asset manager that owns and manages farmland domestically.

MIRA said the offer is "highly compelling and in the best interests of Vitalharvest unitholders, and expects the transaction will be well received by the responsible entity", which is Perpetual subsidiary The Trust Company.

Perpetual Corporate Trust directors overseeing Vitalharvest include group executive Richard McCarthy and general manager of managed fund services Vicki Riggio.

The transaction is conditional on Vitalharvest not conducting any capital raising or assets sales or acquisitions, MIRA said.