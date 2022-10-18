Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

MFS names global fixed income investment chiefs

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 18 OCT 2022   12:40PM

MFS is growing its fixed income department's leadership team with the addition of two co-chief investment officers.

MFS director of fixed income, Europe Pilar Gomez-Bravo and fixed income portfolio manager Alexander Mackey will join current chief investment officer Bill Adams in March next year to form a global leadership team.

The pair will report to MFS chief investment officer Ted Maloney.

Gomez-Bravo joined MFS in 2013 and has 25 years of investment experience. She has been active in establishing the firm's fixed income team in London where she is based.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

She is a portfolio manager on several fixed income strategies and serves on investment committees and working groups across asset classes.

Mackey began his career in 1998 with MFS and in 2001 joined the firm's fixed income department, where he has worked as both an analyst and portfolio manager.

During his tenure, he has helped guide the firm's US high-grade corporate credit research process and portfolio management efforts.  He is based in Boston at the MFS headquarters.

Maloney said both are experienced and highly regarded members of the MFS global research platform.

"Together with Bill, they will lead the continued execution of MFS' multi-decade strategic priority of growing its presence in fixed income markets around the world to the benefit of our clients," he explained.

Adams added having worked closely with the pair he has seen firsthand the positive impact their leadership has had on the team globally.

"I look forward to working with them in this role and to sharing our collective expertise and experience as we take fixed income at MFS to the next level," he said.

As of June, MFS managed more than US$94 billion in fixed income assets worldwide.

Maloney concluded with nearly 100 years of investment experience he believes the firm has the people capacity and strategy to create value for a diverse set of fixed income clients around the world.

"Markets will always present new challenges, and we look forward to the continued guidance Pilar and Alex provide the investment team as we work together to help our clients meet those challenges," Maloney said.

Read more: MFSAlexUSTed MaloneyBill AdamsEurope Pilar Gomez-BravoAlexander MackeyBostonLondon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Koda Capital, Redwood merge
Nanuk welcomes senior investment analyst
Aligning investments to Leo's dating strategy pays off
Singapore to be millionaire capital by 2030: Report
US inflation drops to 8.5%
Cash was king in FY22: Vanguard
Frontier opens Japan office
Crypto lures executives despite ongoing uncertainty
SEC fines UBS Financial Services over fraud charges
Investors sweat over inflation, interest rates: Survey

Editor's Choice

HESTA changes administration fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Administration fees will change for both super and pension members next year, with the fund saying its operational costs have increased.

James Mawhinney sues ASIC, deputy chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Mayfair 101 managing director is claiming he was defamed by the regulator and deputy chair Sarah Court in a recent press release.

Koda Capital, Redwood merge

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Koda Capital (Koda) is expanding into the Perth market through a merger with Redwood Wealth Alliance.

Vanguard unveils positive impact fund

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Vanguard Australia has launched a global positive impact equities fund that aims to outperform the broad global equities market with a "measurable impact on global environmental and social challenges."

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Chantal Giles

MANAGING DIRECTOR
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
It was while working in hospitality halfway around the world that BlackRock managing director and head of wealth, Australasia Chantal Giles all but secured her future at the investment giant. Now, almost 20 years later, the hospitality remains - and in more ways than one. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.