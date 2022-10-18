MFS names global fixed income investment chiefs

MFS is growing its fixed income department's leadership team with the addition of two co-chief investment officers.

MFS director of fixed income, Europe Pilar Gomez-Bravo and fixed income portfolio manager Alexander Mackey will join current chief investment officer Bill Adams in March next year to form a global leadership team.

The pair will report to MFS chief investment officer Ted Maloney.

Gomez-Bravo joined MFS in 2013 and has 25 years of investment experience. She has been active in establishing the firm's fixed income team in London where she is based.

She is a portfolio manager on several fixed income strategies and serves on investment committees and working groups across asset classes.

Mackey began his career in 1998 with MFS and in 2001 joined the firm's fixed income department, where he has worked as both an analyst and portfolio manager.

During his tenure, he has helped guide the firm's US high-grade corporate credit research process and portfolio management efforts. He is based in Boston at the MFS headquarters.

Maloney said both are experienced and highly regarded members of the MFS global research platform.

"Together with Bill, they will lead the continued execution of MFS' multi-decade strategic priority of growing its presence in fixed income markets around the world to the benefit of our clients," he explained.

Adams added having worked closely with the pair he has seen firsthand the positive impact their leadership has had on the team globally.

"I look forward to working with them in this role and to sharing our collective expertise and experience as we take fixed income at MFS to the next level," he said.

As of June, MFS managed more than US$94 billion in fixed income assets worldwide.

Maloney concluded with nearly 100 years of investment experience he believes the firm has the people capacity and strategy to create value for a diverse set of fixed income clients around the world.

"Markets will always present new challenges, and we look forward to the continued guidance Pilar and Alex provide the investment team as we work together to help our clients meet those challenges," Maloney said.