Metrics Credit Partners acquires

Metrics Credit Partners has acquired a small and medium-sized enterprise business lending specialist.

Metrics has acquired SME lender Bigstone Finance.

Metrics managing partner Andrew Lockhart said the addition of the Bigstone team to the funding capability of Metrics would create the scale and focus for Metrics Business Finance to become a competitor in the SME and commercial property markets.

"Establishing Metrics Business Finance is a natural extension of Metrics' existing skills and experience in non-bank lending to Australian business," Lockhart said.

"We believe that there is an exciting opportunity for Metrics in this market and that Metrics Business Finance can make a meaningful contribution to the task of funding SMEs and commercial property in Australia."

Metrics manages a suite of ASX listed and unlisted funds with $10 billion assets under management and provides more than $15 billion in private credit to corporates in Australia and New Zealand.

Recently, Metrics Credit Partners became the first Australian non-bank asset manager to join the Climate Bonds Partnership Programme.

Metrics joins the big four banks, the Green Buildings Council of Australia, and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation in the Climate Bonds Initiative's (CBI) programme.

Metrics said it will support the redirection of capital towards that goal by promoting green loan opportunities in the Australian market as borrowers participate in Australia's transition to a low-carbon economy.