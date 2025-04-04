Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 4 APR 2025   12:50PM

Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide ethical investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Attending the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) conference on Wednesday, Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle joined Unisuper chief investment officer John Pearce and HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson at a panel to discuss the investment framework among super funds.

Looking at its members' behaviour, Doyle said they are now more conscious about investing sustainably. As a matter of fact, she said, over 85% said they expect the super fund to do so.

Rest members closer to retirement, meanwhile, are thinking less about themselves and more about the future generations.

"Our overall statistic is 86% of Rest members, from the age of 15 to 91, expect us to invest responsibly and think about sustainability," Doyle said.

"There are differences when you get closer to retirement, because they're not necessarily thinking about themselves; they're thinking about generations of their grandchildren and other things [in the future].

"It's [the consideration of sustainability and responsible investment] becoming the standard in the world we are in and where it is going; it's changing before our eyes and it's not just about me and my retirement... A few years ago, it was much more polarised and I would say everyone has a collective view but a different intensity on that."

This also comes as AustralianSuper pulls the plug on its investment in WiseTech over governance issues - an example that Pearce said can be problematic in founder-led companies.

"[We're] not going to knowingly go to an investment where we think that there's a big red flag over the governance side," Pearce said.

"There are lots of little investments where you're not screening everything to the last decimal point. It really varies in terms of at what point you exit the investment and there are so many variables involved.

"I will say, with founder-led companies, you've got to accept that there are 10 boxes to tick and it will never have a 10 out of 10 over it... That's the case with founder-led companies and WiseTech is not the only example of poor governance."

Meanwhile, Sawtell-Rickson said political developments can infuse into the shifting investment decisions among its members.

"Policy, certainly, even more broadly, goes to the trust in the system. We've seen these over the years, when there's been constant changes in meddling in the rules of superannuation, the taxation of superannuation, access to and the age of policy, etc. All those things start to undermine people's confidence in making voluntary contributions," she said.

"We want to encourage voluntary contributions because it helps Australians to manage intergenerational inequity. Everybody is aware of the issues and the challenges; sometimes it feels like an area that maybe just flies under the radar."

Further, Pearce said although ultimately super funds consider investing as long term, volatility and uncertainty can tamper with members' sentiments over short-term events.

"But we've got a massive cohort that are in retirement phase at the moment... They don't really care much about what's happening in five to 10 years' time; they are looking at their balances on a weekly, sometimes daily basis," Pearce said.

"We have to feel their pain as well."

Read more: WiseTechAustralian Council of Superannuation InvestorsAustralianSuperHESTAJohn PearceSonya Sawtell-RicksonUnisuperVicki Doyle
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cybercriminals attack major super funds
AustralianSuper bins WiseTech stake
Super fund growth: The winners and losers
Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
Investors called on to help end modern slavery
ASIC, ASFA spar over super fund trustees 'not knowing' their business
AustralianSuper sued over death benefit delays
UniSuper waters down 'volatile' environmental option
Large financial firms falling behind on AI adoption
Insurance through superannuation stages a comeback

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media