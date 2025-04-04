Members press super funds for sustainable investments

Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide ethical investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Attending the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) conference on Wednesday, Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle joined Unisuper chief investment officer John Pearce and HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson at a panel to discuss the investment framework among super funds.

Looking at its members' behaviour, Doyle said they are now more conscious about investing sustainably. As a matter of fact, she said, over 85% said they expect the super fund to do so.

Rest members closer to retirement, meanwhile, are thinking less about themselves and more about the future generations.

"Our overall statistic is 86% of Rest members, from the age of 15 to 91, expect us to invest responsibly and think about sustainability," Doyle said.

"There are differences when you get closer to retirement, because they're not necessarily thinking about themselves; they're thinking about generations of their grandchildren and other things [in the future].

"It's [the consideration of sustainability and responsible investment] becoming the standard in the world we are in and where it is going; it's changing before our eyes and it's not just about me and my retirement... A few years ago, it was much more polarised and I would say everyone has a collective view but a different intensity on that."

This also comes as AustralianSuper pulls the plug on its investment in WiseTech over governance issues - an example that Pearce said can be problematic in founder-led companies.

"[We're] not going to knowingly go to an investment where we think that there's a big red flag over the governance side," Pearce said.

"There are lots of little investments where you're not screening everything to the last decimal point. It really varies in terms of at what point you exit the investment and there are so many variables involved.

"I will say, with founder-led companies, you've got to accept that there are 10 boxes to tick and it will never have a 10 out of 10 over it... That's the case with founder-led companies and WiseTech is not the only example of poor governance."

Meanwhile, Sawtell-Rickson said political developments can infuse into the shifting investment decisions among its members.

"Policy, certainly, even more broadly, goes to the trust in the system. We've seen these over the years, when there's been constant changes in meddling in the rules of superannuation, the taxation of superannuation, access to and the age of policy, etc. All those things start to undermine people's confidence in making voluntary contributions," she said.

"We want to encourage voluntary contributions because it helps Australians to manage intergenerational inequity. Everybody is aware of the issues and the challenges; sometimes it feels like an area that maybe just flies under the radar."

Further, Pearce said although ultimately super funds consider investing as long term, volatility and uncertainty can tamper with members' sentiments over short-term events.

"But we've got a massive cohort that are in retirement phase at the moment... They don't really care much about what's happening in five to 10 years' time; they are looking at their balances on a weekly, sometimes daily basis," Pearce said.

"We have to feel their pain as well."