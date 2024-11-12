Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Mason Stevens names head of asset allocation

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 12 NOV 2024   12:45PM

Mason Stevens has announced the appointment of Brad Creighton as head of asset allocation.

Creighton brings with him 17 years of investment experience, having held senior roles in financial markets, most recently at AMP as co-portfolio manager of the Multi-Asset, Income Generator and MyNorth Retirement funds.

Mason Stevens said Creighton has a robust background in portfolio management, trading, macroeconomic and quantitative research, and risk management.

"Brad's experience spans across global hedge funds and leading financial institutions. His deep understanding of portfolio construction, dynamic asset allocation, product development, and multi-asset class risk management will be a significant asset to Mason Stevens," Mason Stevens said.

"Brad is passionate about helping clients maximise their wealth and working with advisers to deliver the best possible investment solutions for clients throughout their investment journey."

In his new role, Creighton will lead the strategic and dynamic asset allocation solutions for Mason Stevens' platform clients and collaborate closely with the chief investment officer Jacqueline Fernley.

Mason Stevens also thanked David Macri, the outgoing head of asset allocation, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Macri was only in the role for about a year, having joined in October 2023.

"We are excited to welcome Brad to the team. His wealth of experience and passion for delivering exceptional client outcomes align perfectly with our commitment to providing high-quality investment solutions," chief executive Tim Yule said.

"We are confident Brad will continue to drive innovation and performance in this important role."

