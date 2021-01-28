NEWS
Investment
Market rotation signals win for value: Maple-Brown Abbott
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 28 JAN 2021   11:56AM

The emerging market rotation from growth to value signals a trend which may see valuations adjust significantly in 2021, according to Maple-Brown Abbott.

Head of Australian equities Dougal Maple-Brown said the market is at the beginning of a new cycle and believes it is value's time to shine.

"There was a significant market shift in favour of value in the last quarter of 2020 with a number of growth stocks tracking sideways or underperforming, while value stocks outperformed," he said.

"A couple of factors drove this, such as the news of a successful COVID-19 vaccine and its speedy rollout in many countries, as well as the US election result, both of which helped push long bond yields higher."

Maple-Brown said that although price-earnings ratios of the most expensive stocks in the Australian market have started to come down, they remain extremely high.

"At the same time, we are seeing good pockets of value despite the overall market still trading on the expensive side," he said.

Head of Asia Pacific equities Geoff Bazzan said despite the impacts of the pandemic, last year was a strong year for Asian markets finishing the year strong and offsetting first half losses.

"We also saw some very encouraging signs of the market rotation in Asia, and we continue to position our portfolio to focus on those parts of the market where we feel the recovery in earnings is underappreciated," Brazzen said.

"In particular, we believe there are a number of overlooked companies offering strong valuation support, robust cashflow, and attractive dividend yield - something we think will be a feature of Asian markets for many years to come."

However, Brazzen said markets remain significantly distorted between those stocks that are considered safe or are beneficiaries of COVID-19, and those that continue to suffer.

"One feature of the market in recent years is that there has been an all-time high in the concentration of the top five stocks. With economies recovering and earnings improving, it's much more likely we'll see a broader participation of stocks performing in the market," he said.

"Overall, the environment at the start of 2021 is encouraging.  Favourable valuation dispersions will be tested this year as investors begin to focus on recovering earnings, and we have seen some vulnerabilities exposed in some of the very expensive companies."

