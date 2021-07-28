Managed accounts fulfil best interest

The increased uptake of managed accounts is seeing advisers fulfil their client best interest duty with ease, according to new research.

The latest Investment Trends Managed Accounts Report showed 91% of advisers rated managed accounts as 'good' or 'very good' for ease in demonstrating client best interest obligations compared to managed funds (80%) or direct equities (65%).

"Compliance is the top challenge faced by financial advisers in the day-to-day running of their business, with direct implications for profit margins. The ability of managed accounts to alleviate these issues has certainly contributed to their rising adoption," Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said.

Over the last five years, the proportion of financial advisers who recommend managed accounts has doubled from 22% to 44% while 70% of financial advisers already use managed accounts or intend to start.

"Uptake of managed accounts had steadily crept up since 2012, and COVID-19 acted as an accelerant. Managed accounts are fast becoming a mainstream solution for Australian financial advisers," Guiamatsia said.

In addition, through the market volatility in 2020 88% of advisers rated managed accounts as 'good' or 'very good' for transaction execution/quality, strengthening their value proposition (83%) and helping achieve better client outcomes (83%).

"The positive impact of managed accounts on advisers and their clients during COVID-19 is possibly the most powerful testament to the role they can play as a backbone for advice businesses big and small," Guiamatsia said.

Investment Trends gathered the data based on a survey of 905 financial planners conducted in January 2021.