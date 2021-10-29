Major legislations hit parliament

Two major pieces of legislation have been introduced in parliament, including the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

The scheme facilitates the reimbursement of up to $150,000 to compensate consumers affected by bad personal advice, credit intermediation, securities dealing, and credit provision should their case fail with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg wants CSLR to commence as soon as possible so that it can start paying claims from 1 July 2022.

The government will initially fund the scheme in the first year but will eventually be fully funded by the industry via a levy.

Frydenberg said his government will continue to consult on the legislation with stakeholders. It will also consult on proposals to enhance the effectiveness of professional indemnity insurance in responding to compensation claims.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia said advisers' PI insurance with respect to the scheme looks problematic.

The FPA said individual responsibility - in this case by ensuring adequate and appropriate professional indemnity cover is in place for licensed financial planners - should be the first line of defence to address consumer compensation.

For the past nine years there has been no action to monitor insurance coverage in the profession and ensure it is adequate to provide the legally required protection for clients, the association said.

Separately, the Financial Accountability Regime was also tabled in parliament yesterday.

FAR extends the Banking Executive Accountability Regime to all APRA-regulated entities, which will be jointly administered by APRA and ASIC.

The FAR increases accountability across the banking, insurance and superannuation sector and will improve the governance of these entities, Frydenberg said.

The banking sector can expect FAR to commence on 1 July 2022 or six months after the commencement of the legislation.

For the insurance and superannuation sectors, it will apply from 1 July 2023 or 18 months after commencement of the legislation.