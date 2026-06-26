ASX to focus on pattern of problematic behaviour in listed entities

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ASX to focus on pattern of problematic behaviour in listed entitiesBY RIDDHIMA TALWANI | FRIDAY, 26 JUN 2026 12:21PM
ASX has told listed companies it intends to focus on repeated conduct to ramp up a company's share price through inappropriate use of the market announcements platform.
Read more: ASX Supervision, Listed Entity Supervision Report, Lucinda McCann
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