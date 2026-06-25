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Regulatory

APRA investigating Diversa's executive compensation

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  THURSDAY, 25 JUN 2026   11:37AM
APRA has commenced an investigation into if Diversa's executive remuneration decisions were made in accordance with prudential standards and trustees' duties under the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act.

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