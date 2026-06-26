CGT, negative gearing changes to become a law

AMP, CFS and Vision Super get the Epic Retirement Tick RIDDHIMA TALWANI | Three super funds, AMP Super, CFS FirstChoice and Vision Super, have joined the line-up of funds that have received the Epic Retirement Tick from Chant West and the Epic Retirement Institute.

Another C-suite member leaves Rest MATTHEW WAI | The super fund has seen another C-suite executive depart this week, following the chief financial officer's exit in August.

Brookfield AM managing partner calls time MATTHEW WAI | A Brookfield Asset Management managing partner, who at one point led the Australian private equity business, has wrapped up his 13-year tenure at the firm.