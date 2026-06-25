Aware Super ups stake in retirement village asset

Metrics freezes redemptions behind listed funds as audit stalls RIDDHIMA TALWANI | Metrics Credit Partners has suspended redemptions in the unlisted wholesale funds that underpin its three ASX-listed strategies, according to an ASX statement by the funds' responsible entity.

APRA flexes fresh powers, zeros in on trustees ELIZA BAVIN | APRA has released a package of proposals to strengthen trustee investment governance saying it has "elevated concerns" about the platform sector.

ASIC sets FY27 priorities straight VINNY VUCAGO | ASIC has outlined its supervisory priorities for 2026-27 with reviews of artificial intelligence (AI), member services and advice fee deductions among the areas of focus for financial services firms.