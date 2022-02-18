Magellan promises better investment performance

After a turbulent six months, Magellan Financial Group acknowledged it needs to improve its investment performance.

Releasing its half-year results this morning, Magellan interim chief executive Kirsten Morton assured investors that the "financial health of the business is very strong" and that the fund manager is "not reliant on a single client".

This is despite grappling with a plunging share price after former client St. James's Place walked away with a $23 billion mandate last December, along with churn at the executive level, and the face of Magellan, Hamish Douglass, taking an indefinite leave of absence.

"We understand the culmination of these events may have impacted the trust you place in our company, and we are focused and determined to return stability and simplicity to the business," she said.

Despite the major setbacks, Magellan made $251.6 million in statutory profit after tax in the interim reporting period, up 24% year on year. Excluding the St. James's mandate, this comes down to $216 million.

Total funds under management of $95.5 billion sank 16% compared to the prior corresponding period. About 68% of this comes from institutional investors. Retail FUM of $30.8 billion was flat at the end of 2021.

"The Magellan Global Fund has met its long-term objective of delivering returns of 9% per annum net of fees since inception, however we recognise that we need to sharpen our investment processes to improve investment performance," Morton said.

"There is no change in Magellan's focus on quality investment portfolios built at appropriate prices with portfolio construction also seeking to minimise risks of permanent capital losses."

The group earned management fee revenue of $352.3 million, up 13% year on year, while performance fees of $11.4 million were 8% lower.

Magellan's share price traded at $20.66 at the time of writing, a shadow of its $73.67 share price that traded two years ago.