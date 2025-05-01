MA Financial taps top exec for critical job

MA Financial has expanded its Singapore office by hiring a top private equity executive to run institutional sales.

The $10.3 billion alternative asset manager appointed Kit Toh, hiring from Moonfare where she served as head of Asia Pacific and chief executive of Singapore.

She also held senior roles at Capital Group, JP Morgan Asset Management, and Morgan Stanley.

Although MA Financial has been actively providing investment solutions in the Asia region for over a decade, it called the growth of its Singapore office "a critical step" for the business.

Toh's appointment follows the recent launch of the firm's inaugural private credit listed investment fund, the MA Credit Income Trust. Earlier this year, the company also said it is targeting assets under management of $15 billion by December 2026.

"Kit Toh's appointment to head of Asian distribution, where she will progress our capital strategy in the region, signifies the growing demand for Australian private credit and alternative real estate investments in Asia. This has been highlighted through our recent billion dollar deal with Warburg Pincus," said MA Financial head of asset management Andrew Martin.

Martin said recruiting a distribution lead in the region was crucial for firm's plans to launch new offerings in Asia.

Commenting on her appointment, Toh said: "I am excited to leverage MA Financial's long-standing presence in the Asian market and standout capability in the alternative asset space, helping to drive the conversation surrounding private credit and alternative real estate in Singapore and beyond.

"Asia is one of the fastest growing global wealth regions, with unprecedented investor demand in the alternative assets sector."

The asset manager also recently appointed Rene Oldfield to look after the financial intermediaries and family offices.