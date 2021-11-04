NEWS
Executive Appointments

Longwave hires portfolio manager from IFM

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 4 NOV 2021   12:21PM

Longwave Capital Partners appointed a portfolio manager who was most recently an investment director at IFM Investors.

Melinda White joins the Pinnacle Investment Management boutique, bringing 20 years' experience across domestic and global markets.

For more than three years, she served as an investment director of active equities at IFM Investors, which involved analysing, researching, and managing the small-caps portfolio.

Before IFM, she spent eight years at Fidelity as a senior analyst and worked at Ellerston Capital, Schroders, Global Value Investors and Investors Mutual.

Longwave chief investment officer David Wanis said: "I'm very proud of the outcomes Longwave has been able to achieve for clients since we launched the Longwave Small Companies Fund in 2019. We are now very pleased to attract an additional investment professional of Melinda's calibre, which will further enhance our capabilities and help underpin our continued success."

Wanis and Jai Beathe launched Longwave in 2018, backed by Pinnacle, which owns 40% of the fund manager.

ASX-listed Pinnacle reported a 108% increase in net profit after tax to $67 million at the end of June 2021.

Its affiliates' total funds under management stood at $89.4 billion, up 52% from FY20.

Read more: IFM InvestorsLongwave Capital PartnersDavid WanisMelinda WhitePinnacle Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
