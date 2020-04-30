NEWS
Local financial sector to lose $3.5bn plus
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   12:39PM

COVID-19 will shave off more than $3.5 billion from the banking and finance industry in lost wages and profits in the four months to July, according to Deloitte Access Economics.

Deloitte Access Economics Partners partner Chris Richardson estimates Australia will lose $60 billion in income and profits from April to July as COVID shutdowns affect many professions.

"And that's even after allowing for the extraordinary support to families and businesses that has been rolled out by the federal government," Richardson said.

"The pain of lost incomes isn't equally distributed. Not surprisingly, the deeper the lockdown impacts, the deeper the income losses."

Richardson said accommodation and food services will be the worst hit, tallying up $8 billion in lost wages and profits in to July, followed by arts and recreation at slightly below $6.5 billion.

"That's the biggest hit to any industry, especially given that this is a small industry, accounting for only about one fortieth of the economy overall," Richardson said of accommodation and food services.

The next on the list are mining, construction, professional services, banking and finance.

"The next hardest hits are big mostly because these industries are big," he said.

"Mining is still open, but its incomes are set to fall $5 billion short in the next few months. It is struggling to get some of its workers onsite, as they'd ordinarily fly into remote locations for short stints from out-of-State. But they can't cross those borders now.

"And some of our export earnings are taking a hit. For example, the record low oil prices seen around the world also mean lower gas prices. Given that Australia is now the world's largest or second largest gas exporter, that's draining dollars we'd otherwise be earning."

Education, utilities, public sector, farming and transliteration are the most resilient to COVID shutdowns and will each lose $2 billion or less.

