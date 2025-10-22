Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Listed asset managers trail ASX 200 in 2025: Morningstar

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 OCT 2025   11:53AM

Morningstar's research found most ASX-listed asset managers have underperformed the ASX 200 Total Return Index since the start of 2025.

The latest industry pulse noted shares of asset managers are likely to remain volatile, as investor sentiment remains vulnerable to US tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainties. The research estimated modest returns for listed asset managers in the medium term rather than the double-digit gains seen in 2024.

Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler said even though equity markets appear buoyed by optimism around further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, it does not necessarily translate into performance for traditional active managers.

"Flow growth for our coverage deteriorated for the third quarter going into June 2025. We expect medium-term flows to be lumpier than levels seen in the last 12 months as the tariff relief rally fades and US stagflationary risks rise," he said.

Challenger and Insignia Financial were the consistent outperformers, with Challenger benefitting from improved product sales and operating margins while Insignia was being priced for an anticipated acquisition by an external suitor.

The report highlighted the need for active managers to differentiate or risk replicability by passive vehicles.

"Firms specialising in less commoditised segments - such as private credit or specialised fixed income strategies - are relatively better positioned to grow," it read.

It noted that traditional active managers face continued market share losses, as many still charge high fees that are difficult to justify amid unsatisfactory performance. And while some firms like Pinnacle Investment Management have tried to withstand fee pressures by shifting focus to higher-margin asset classes, the broader trend on fees remains downward as competition from passive funds continues to exert fee pressure.

"We anticipate continued fee compression across all covered firms' investment strategies through to fiscal 2030," the report read.

Active managers face a shake-out with underperforming firms at risk of losing funds under management or facing closure.

"The rise of passive investments, whose basic value proposition is index tracking at a low cost, has made active managers who fail to outperform their benchmarks increasingly obsolete. To attract and retain flows, active managers must consistently deliver above-average returns, which is very difficult in practice," it read.

It noted that even a firm like GQG Partners, which has a stronger long-term track record, faced near-term challenges, demonstrating the difficulty of consistently outperforming.

"Barring lasting, significant performance improvements, firms will be forced to pursue more defensive measures such as realigning compensation or forging external partnerships to defend market share and earnings," it said.

Read more: ASXMorningstarChallengerTotalGQG PartnersInsignia FinancialPinnacle Investment ManagementShaun LerUS Federal Reserve
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASX releases consultation on shareholder approval requirements
ETF Shares flees Cboe for better 'connectivity'
More suitors line up for Iress
ASX announces changes following independent review
Can IPOs ever recover? Experts aren't sure
Morningstar calls out platform TDPs' use of rebates
ETF market hits $300bn milestone early
Eildon recommends Samuel Terry takeover
ASIC approval puts Cboe, ASX on level playing field
Betashares expands Wealth Builder range

Editor's Choice

Allianz Retire+ rejigs executive team, product and marketing chief exits

KARREN VERGARA
Allianz Retire+ has unveiled a new executive lineup that will move on without a chief product and marketing officer, and operations lead.

Listed asset managers trail ASX 200 in 2025: Morningstar

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Morningstar's research found most ASX-listed asset managers have underperformed the ASX 200 Total Return Index since the start of 2025.

WAM takes over PIA board, vows to lift underperformance

KARREN VERGARA
Wilson Asset Management (WAM) has successfully taken over the board of the Pengana International Equities (PIA) LIC in the hope of overhauling its investment strategy amid continued underperformance.

ASIC slaps MWL adviser with ban over Shield involvement

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC has banned Wade Spooner of Melbourne for eight years for advising his clients to invest their superannuation into the Shield Master Fund while he was an authorised representative of MWL Financial Services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media