Listed asset managers trail ASX 200 in 2025: Morningstar

Morningstar's research found most ASX-listed asset managers have underperformed the ASX 200 Total Return Index since the start of 2025.

The latest industry pulse noted shares of asset managers are likely to remain volatile, as investor sentiment remains vulnerable to US tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainties. The research estimated modest returns for listed asset managers in the medium term rather than the double-digit gains seen in 2024.

Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler said even though equity markets appear buoyed by optimism around further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, it does not necessarily translate into performance for traditional active managers.

"Flow growth for our coverage deteriorated for the third quarter going into June 2025. We expect medium-term flows to be lumpier than levels seen in the last 12 months as the tariff relief rally fades and US stagflationary risks rise," he said.

Challenger and Insignia Financial were the consistent outperformers, with Challenger benefitting from improved product sales and operating margins while Insignia was being priced for an anticipated acquisition by an external suitor.

The report highlighted the need for active managers to differentiate or risk replicability by passive vehicles.

"Firms specialising in less commoditised segments - such as private credit or specialised fixed income strategies - are relatively better positioned to grow," it read.

It noted that traditional active managers face continued market share losses, as many still charge high fees that are difficult to justify amid unsatisfactory performance. And while some firms like Pinnacle Investment Management have tried to withstand fee pressures by shifting focus to higher-margin asset classes, the broader trend on fees remains downward as competition from passive funds continues to exert fee pressure.

"We anticipate continued fee compression across all covered firms' investment strategies through to fiscal 2030," the report read.

Active managers face a shake-out with underperforming firms at risk of losing funds under management or facing closure.

"The rise of passive investments, whose basic value proposition is index tracking at a low cost, has made active managers who fail to outperform their benchmarks increasingly obsolete. To attract and retain flows, active managers must consistently deliver above-average returns, which is very difficult in practice," it read.

It noted that even a firm like GQG Partners, which has a stronger long-term track record, faced near-term challenges, demonstrating the difficulty of consistently outperforming.

"Barring lasting, significant performance improvements, firms will be forced to pursue more defensive measures such as realigning compensation or forging external partnerships to defend market share and earnings," it said.